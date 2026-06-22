Gun Threat Prompts Arrest

A threat with a gun prompted an arrest and the recovery of two handguns from the suspect.

According to Salina Police, Saturday night at about 11:00, officers responded to Oakdale Park in reference subjects possibly being threatened by a person with a gun.

Contact was made with a 26-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female, all of Salina. They also had a 5-month-old child with them. They reported they were in the park with a known associate identified as 22-year-old Caden Breitmeyer of Salina. They got into an argument over an incident that had occurred the previous day when Breitmeyer allegedly pulled out a handgun and told the subjects he would shoot them.

As officers were interviewing the subjects they pointed out a vehicle leaving the park driven by Breitmeyer. Officers stopped the vehicle and located Breitmeyer who was in possession of two handguns.

Breitmeyer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saline County Jail where he was charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Endangerment of a Child, and Criminal Threat.