A Salina woman is without her handgun after she said it was taken over the course of Thursday night.

The woman told Saline County deputies that she was visiting friends at 216 S. Simpson Road at that time, and the Ruger 357 Magnum revolver was in her parked 2019 Subaru Forester.

Once she returned home and woke up the next morning, the victim found that it was missing.

There were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle.