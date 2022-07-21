Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 103 ° | Lo: 71 °

Gun Stolen From Vehicle

KSAL StaffJuly 21, 2022

An SUV in a shop for repairs reportedly had a gun stolen from it.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 67-year-old Salina man reported a .44 caliber gun was stolen from his 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer at some point over the past couple of weeks.

The victim told police that the vehicle was undergoing repairs at Bergeson Services, located at 520 W. North Street. The repairs started on July 7, and when the victim picked the vehicle up on Wednesday, the gun was missing.

The gun is valued at $600, and there are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hit and Run Injures Bicyclist

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in its search for a hit and run ...

July 21, 2022 Comments

Gun Stolen From Vehicle

Kansas News

July 21, 2022

Governor Creates Wildfire Task Forc...

Kansas News

July 21, 2022

Car Intentionally Drives Into Oncom...

Top News

July 21, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hit and Run Injures Bicyc...
July 21, 2022Comments
Gun Stolen From Vehicle
July 21, 2022Comments
Governor Creates Wildfire...
July 21, 2022Comments
Call for Parade Entries
July 20, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra