Gun Stolen From Vehicle

An SUV in a shop for repairs reportedly had a gun stolen from it.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 67-year-old Salina man reported a .44 caliber gun was stolen from his 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer at some point over the past couple of weeks.

The victim told police that the vehicle was undergoing repairs at Bergeson Services, located at 520 W. North Street. The repairs started on July 7, and when the victim picked the vehicle up on Wednesday, the gun was missing.

The gun is valued at $600, and there are no suspects at this time.