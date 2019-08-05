Gun Stolen from Unlocked Truck

Law enforcement officials in Salina are once again reminding citizens not to keep valuables in their vehicles – and to lock up your car.

Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a Smith and Wesson M&P .45-caliber pistol was stolen from a Dodge Pickup that was parked in a driveway in the 2000 block of Quincy Street.

Police say that sometime between 7pm Friday and 9am Saturday morning the thief entered the truck and took the gun, a holster, 2 wireless headsets and $10 cash.

Total loss is listed at $690.