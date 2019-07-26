Gun Stolen from Glovebox

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after a handgun was stolen from a car.

Police say sometime between July 18 and July 25, someone entered a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am and removed a Taurus compact 9mm pistol from the glovebox.

The 21-year-old owner told officers she was not sure where the car was parked when the crime occurred but could have happened at the Chapel Ridge Apartments where she lives.

The gun has a black and turquoise color combination and is valued at $275.

Police have one possible suspect in the case.