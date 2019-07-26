Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 69 °

BREAKING NEWS

Gun Stolen from Glovebox

KSAL StaffJuly 26, 2019
Salina Police

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after a handgun was stolen from a car.

Police say sometime between July 18 and July 25, someone entered a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am and removed a Taurus compact 9mm pistol from the glovebox.

The 21-year-old owner told officers she was not sure where the car was parked when the crime occurred but could have happened at the Chapel Ridge Apartments where she lives.

The gun has a black and turquoise color combination and is valued at $275.

Police have one possible suspect in the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

State Survey: Violent Crime Up, Pro...

Violent crime is on the rise in the Sunflower State. This according to state officials, who say t...

July 26, 2019 Comments

Salina Police

Gun Stolen from Glovebox

Kansas News

July 26, 2019

3 takeaways from Royals’ 14-i...

Sports News

July 26, 2019

Friday Night Hip Hop Show Planned

Kansas News

July 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

State Survey: Violent Cri...
July 26, 2019Comments
Salina Police
Gun Stolen from Glovebox
July 26, 2019Comments
Friday Night Hip Hop Show...
July 26, 2019Comments
Retro Camper Fits Family ...
July 25, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH