Gun Shots in West Salina Neighborhood

Salina Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood on the west side of the city. However, no injuries or damage are reported in the incident.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the investigation found five spent shell casings in the roadway of the 2100 block of Meadowlark Ln.

Witnesses called authorities after hearing five gunshots in the area. They also report seeing a black Chevy Silverado with tinted windows driving southbound and a tan Nissan Pathfinder also driving in the area.

The incident is believed to have happened at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.