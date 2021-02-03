Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 34 °

Gun Shots in West Salina Neighborhood

Jeremy BohnFebruary 3, 2021

Salina Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood on the west side of the city. However, no injuries or damage are reported in the incident.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the investigation found five spent shell casings in the roadway of the 2100 block of Meadowlark Ln.

Witnesses called authorities after hearing five gunshots in the area. They also report seeing a black Chevy Silverado with tinted windows driving southbound and a tan Nissan Pathfinder also driving in the area.

The incident is believed to have happened at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Gun Shots in West Salina Neighborho...

Salina Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood on the west side of the city. However,...

February 3, 2021 Comments

Cardinals’ Losing Streaks Con...

Sports News

February 3, 2021

Salina Dillons Pharmacies to Admini...

COVID-19 Top News

February 3, 2021

Arts & Humanities Awards 2021...

Kansas News

February 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arts & Humanities Aw...
February 3, 2021Comments
Saline County Vaccination...
February 3, 2021Comments
Presbyterian Manor Earns ...
February 3, 2021Comments
Lessons On The Way to Top
February 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices