Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 99 ° | Lo: 70 °

Gun Shot Fired Inside of Bar

Jeremy BohnJune 21, 2019

Police are searching for the man responsible for firing a gun shot inside of a downtown Salina bar.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to Big Nose Kate’s bar at 121 N. Santa Fe in reference to possible shots fired at 1:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Video surveillance from the bar shows two subjects in a physical altercation. During the fight, a heavy-set white male with a bald head pulled out a hand gun and fired a single shot in to the ground. The bullet ricocheted, however, its appears that no one was struck or injured.

The subject is described as having facial hair and wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Only minor damage was reported from the bar. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the shooter.

Photo from News Director, Todd Pittenger, on scene this morning.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

UPDATE: Stolen Jeep Found, Suspect ...

Salina Police located a stolen Jeep that was taken from central Salina earlier this week. Accordi...

June 21, 2019 Comments

Gun Shot Fired Inside of Bar

Top News

June 21, 2019

Bank Card Crime is Crime Stoppers F...

Top News

June 21, 2019

$2.5 Million Recovered From Sham Ca...

Kansas News

June 21, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

UPDATE: Stolen Jeep Found...
June 21, 2019Comments
$2.5 Million Recovered Fr...
June 21, 2019Comments
Noted Australian Photogra...
June 21, 2019Comments
Dog Day Afternoon Planned
June 21, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH