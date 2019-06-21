Gun Shot Fired Inside of Bar

Police are searching for the man responsible for firing a gun shot inside of a downtown Salina bar.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to Big Nose Kate’s bar at 121 N. Santa Fe in reference to possible shots fired at 1:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Video surveillance from the bar shows two subjects in a physical altercation. During the fight, a heavy-set white male with a bald head pulled out a hand gun and fired a single shot in to the ground. The bullet ricocheted, however, its appears that no one was struck or injured.

The subject is described as having facial hair and wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Only minor damage was reported from the bar. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the shooter.

Photo from News Director, Todd Pittenger, on scene this morning.