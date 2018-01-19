Gun Pointed at 2 Women

An elderly man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at his caretaker.
Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 700 block of Park Street on Thursday night around 8pm after 87-year-old Roy Pierce allegedly pointed a a handgun at a couple of women.
Police say Pierce and Denise Johnson got into a verbal disagreement over money inside Pierce’s home.
Johnson told officers he then pointed a silver revolver at her – prompting her to run next door for help.
A second woman, Jessica Hiatt approached Pierce’s home and was on the front porch when he allegedly threatened her with the gun as well.
Pierce is now facing a charge of aggravated assault.
No one was hurt during the incident.
