Salina Police are investigating a theft from a gun store after someone walked out with a 5-shot pistol.

According to Captain Mike Sweeney, an inventory check at Bob’s Pawn Shop, 925 W. Lincoln revealed that a Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver was stolen from the shop sometime between September 27 and October 11.

The handgun and shoulder holster set are valued at $1,340.

Authorities are now reviewing surveillance video from the store.

There are no known suspects at this time.