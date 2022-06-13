Gun Found Under Baby Car Seat

A Salina man who was on probation for being in possession of a firearm illegally was allegedly once again found with a firearm on Friday.

Logan Bell, 31, was arrested Friday after a traffic stop. He is facing requested charges of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, endangering a child and driving while suspended.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 5:25 p.m., an officer pulled over a Ford Taurus on S. Ninth Street after the officer found that Bell, the driver, did not have an active license.

A K9 sniffed the vehicle, and Forrester said a handgun was found under the car seat of a 5-month-old child in the backseat. The gun was loaded.

Bell was already on probation for previously being in possession of firearm as a convicted felon.