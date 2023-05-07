Gun Fishing Not Legal

Kansas wildlife authorities are reminding anglers its not legal to use a gun to fish.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, last week a Finney County Game Warden seized a 9mm handgun that was being used to take fish in Garden City.

The agency says firearms are not a legal means to take fish. Non-sport fish may be taken only with fishing pole and line, trotlines, setlines, gig, crossbow or bow and arrow with a line attached.

Violations written were for illegally taking fish and for not having a fishing license.

Shooting at a body of water can be a dangerous activity because bullets can ricochet off the surface of the water.