Gun Fired into Occupied House

A Salina woman and her two children were unharmed after someone fired a bullet into their home.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 900 block of Custer late Friday afternoon after a someone fired a gun at the back of the house from the alley around 4:30pm.

Police say a neighbor heard the shot and noticed the glass on a large window was broken. She checked on the 37-year-old woman and her two young children then contacted police.

Captain Forrester says the bullet splintered when it hit the window frame and glass – then hit a couple of shopping bags on the wall inside.

No shell casings were found and the caliber of the bullet is unknown.

Police have no suspects at this time. Damage is estimated at $1,000.