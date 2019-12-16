Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 29 ° | Lo: 16 °

BREAKING NEWS

Gun Fired into Occupied House

KSAL StaffDecember 16, 2019

A Salina woman and her two children were unharmed after someone fired a bullet into their home.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 900 block of Custer late Friday afternoon after a someone fired a gun at the back of the house from the alley around 4:30pm.

Police say a neighbor heard the shot and noticed the glass on a large window was broken. She checked on the 37-year-old woman and her two young children then contacted police.

Captain Forrester says the bullet splintered when it hit the window frame and glass – then hit a couple of shopping bags on the wall inside.

No shell casings were found and the caliber of the bullet is unknown.

Police have no suspects at this time. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Gun Fired into Occupied House

A Salina woman and her two children were unharmed after someone fired a bullet into their home. P...

December 16, 2019 Comments

Winter Storm Causes Travel Issues

Top News

December 16, 2019

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 23-3, in Sno...

Sports News

December 15, 2019

KWU Men Hold Off Southwestern

Sports News

December 15, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gun Fired into Occupied H...
December 16, 2019Comments
Salina Healthcare Provide...
December 15, 2019Comments
Zoo Mourning Loss of Oran...
December 14, 2019Comments
Sunday Snow to Impact Tra...
December 14, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH