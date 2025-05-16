Gun Displayed at Gathering

Salina Police are looking for a male suspect who displayed a handgun at a gathering – then left.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that around 7:30pm Thursday night a 50-year-old Salina man returned home to find a family member entertaining a group of people in his house in the 600 block of North 7th Street.

Police say without confrontation, the male suspect pulled up his T-shirt to display a semi-auto pistol that was in his waistband to the victim. The man felt threatened and filed a report with police who are still trying to contact the suspect known only as Devan.

Captain Miller says he may be charged with hostile demonstration of a weapon.