Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary in the Kenwood Park area.

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Gypsum Ave. on Monday after someone broke a window to gain access into the house sometime between 5am and 4pm.

Police say thieves took two Xbox game systems, a Springfield Arms 9mm handgun and about $100 in cash.

Damage to the window is estimated at $100.