Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 58 °

Gun and Jewelry Stolen From Unlocked Truck

KSAL StaffApril 27, 2021

An unlocked truck allows a thief to steal a gun and some jewelry from inside.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Aaron Chapman, Salina, had returned from a trip and had left his firearm in his 2018 Chevy Silverado.

Between Sunday at 3:40 p.m. and Monday at 4:20 p.m., someone got in to his unlocked truck, that was parked in the 1100 block of Sunrise; and stole a .40 caliber S&W Black Beretta SPA handgun, an alien holster and magazine. There were also two rings left in the truck that were stolen along with some change.

Total loss is $905.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

HS Sports Digest – 4/26

Baseball Salina South swept Campus 15-10, 10-5. Salina South dominated the first three innings, sco...

April 27, 2021 Comments

Museum Presents: Upstairs Downtown

Kansas News

April 27, 2021

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 4/26

Sports News

April 27, 2021

Gun and Jewelry Stolen From Unlocke...

Kansas News

April 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Museum Presents: Upstairs...
April 27, 2021Comments
Gun and Jewelry Stolen Fr...
April 27, 2021Comments
Kansas Treasurer Giving A...
April 27, 2021Comments
Heartland Early Education...
April 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices