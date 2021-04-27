Gun and Jewelry Stolen From Unlocked Truck

An unlocked truck allows a thief to steal a gun and some jewelry from inside.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Aaron Chapman, Salina, had returned from a trip and had left his firearm in his 2018 Chevy Silverado.

Between Sunday at 3:40 p.m. and Monday at 4:20 p.m., someone got in to his unlocked truck, that was parked in the 1100 block of Sunrise; and stole a .40 caliber S&W Black Beretta SPA handgun, an alien holster and magazine. There were also two rings left in the truck that were stolen along with some change.

Total loss is $905.