Gun, Ammo Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a gun was stolen from a home.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime Wednesday between 4:45pm and 5:45pm, someone entered a house in the 800 block of W. Republic and stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, a couple of extra 9mm magazines and the lock box the held them all.

The thief also grabbed about $40 in coins before leaving. Police are reviewing neighborhood surveillance footage. Loss is listed $460.

Captain Forrester added that it’s the third or fourth daytime burglary in that general area, and warns homeowners to lock their homes and stay aware.