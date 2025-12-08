Gun Allegedly Pointed at Salina Teen

A spat that began online between two Salina teens ends with the arrest of an 18-year-old male who allegedly made threats with a handgun.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 700 block of Max Avenue to the report of someone pointing a gun out the window of a pickup at a teen.

According to authorities, on Friday evening around 5pm, a 16-year-old male was arguing online with a 17-year-old male. Tempers flared and the 16-year-old challenged the other teen to come over for a fight. A short time later a Ford pickup with four males showed up outside the Max Avenue home.

A witness told police words were exchanged and then 18-year-old DeSean Hassler pointed a 9mm handgun out the window at the boy. Officers arrived and used the description to locate the pickup and its occupants in the 2300 block of Quincy. The four males exited the pickup and entered a house.

Police used warrants to search the home and truck and found a 9mm pistol along with a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Police booked Hassler into jail on charges that could include aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and contributing to the misconduct of a child.

A 17-year-old male was also cited for possession of marijuana in the case.