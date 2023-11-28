Guitar Heroes to Perform in Salina

A pair of the most respected guitar players in rock history are coming to Salina. Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are going out on the road together, and the Satch-Vai tour will make a stop at the Stiefel Theatre this coming Spring.

According to the venue, Joe Satriani is the world’s most commercially successful solo guitar performer, with six gold and platinum discs to his credit (including one more gold award for the debut album by his band Chickenfoot), and sales in excess of 10 million copies. Satriani’s solo discography includes a host of classics, including 1989’s Flying In A Blue Dream, The Extremist from 1992, Is There Love In Space? (2004) and 2010’s Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards. His 15 GRAMMY® nominations have been for songs such as Always With Me, Always With You, The Crush Of Love, and Summer Song, as well as full albums like Surfing With The Alien, The Extremist and Super Colossal.

Steve Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, visionary composer, and consummate producer who sculpts musical sound with infinite creativity and technical mastery. Steve has awed fans of all genres with his exceptional guitar skills and musicianship for decades. He has sold over 15 million records, received three GRAMMY® Awards and recorded music with legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake and many more.

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Monday, April 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.