Guilty Plea in Robbery, Chase, Crash Case

A Wichita man who was caught in Salina following a robbery in Newton has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McCallister’s office, 25-year-old Jorge Correa, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

In his plea, Correa admitted that on Feb. 4, 2020, he and two co-defendants robbed the EZ Trip at 100 S. Main in Newton. Both Correa and another man were armed when they entered the store. Correa had a military style rifle. The clerk gave them cash, but Correa demanded more. While the clerk was getting money from her purse, Correa fired several shots that hit the ceiling, aisle displays and an ATM machine.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify a license tag number of the getaway vehicle.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers later located the suspect car on Intestate 135 near Salina and began a pursuit. The pursuit ended with a crash near Salina South High School. Two people were immediately taken into custody. A third person ran north from the scene, away from the high school. After about 45 minutes he was located and taken into custody as well.

Co-defendant Rico Montes is set for a change of plea hearing Sept. 30. Co-defendant Jeremiah Urias is set for a change of plea hearing Sept. 28.

Correa is set for sentencing Dec. 8. He could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.