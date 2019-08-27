Salina, KS

Guilty Plea in Crash, Gun Theft Case

Todd PittengerAugust 27, 2019

A Kansas man has admitted to crashing a car into a Cabela’s store in hopes of stealing guns.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 30-year-old Kyle Mendez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal guns from a licensed firearms dealer and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In his plea, Mendez admitted he crashed a car into an exterior door of a Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kan. He and co-defendant 27-year-old Brenda Tosh took rifles from a firearms section and loaded them into a shopping cart. When police arrived, Mendez fled from the store while police arrested Tosh.

Mendez admitted he had a .45-caliber Taurus handgun in his car during the break-in. He was prohibited from having a gun because of a prior felony conviction.

Mendez is set for sentencing Nov. 26. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of four years in prison.

Co-defendant Tosh pleaded guilty and is set for sentencing Sept. 30.

