Guess Who: Burt Cummings Coming to Salina

Can you guess who is coming to Salina? Burt Cummings, the lead singer and songwriter of legendary rock band the Guess Who is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According the venue, few artists have achieved the level of public success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings enjoys in a career spanning more than sixty years. His voice has been rated among the finest in rock music.

As lead singer and songwriter of The Guess Who, Cummings recorded and wrote/co-wrote hits such as:

“These Eyes”

”Laughing”

“No Time“

“American Woman”

“Share the Land”

“Hand Me Down World”

“Albert Flasher”

“Star Baby”

“Clap for The Wolfman”

“No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature”

With The Guess Who, Cummings achieved a long list of firsts including the first Canadian group to reach #1 on the Billboard charts—holding that spot for three weeks—and the first to earn a platinum album for U.S. sales of more than one million copies.

After The Guess Who disbanded in 1975, Burton Cummings embarked on a solo career, solidifying his status as an extraordinary singer, songwriter, showman, and recording artist with songs including “Stand Tall,” I’m Scared,” “You Saved My Soul,” and his signature “My Own Way to Rock.”

As the first artist to be certified triple-platinum in Canada, Cummings set a high standard for musical excellence. Fresh off the release of his new album A Few Good Moments, Cummings continues to tour with his band, captivating audiences with live performances of his timeless songs. Widely regarded as Canadian rock ‘n’ roll royalty, a national treasure, and a living legend, Cummings remains true to himself and his own way to rock — a constant that has defined his illustrious career.

Burt Cummings will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Wednesday, August 13th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.