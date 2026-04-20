Group Replaces Stolen Mobility Bicycle

Amtryke has become a familiar name for many families in Salina, offering adaptive tricycles and bicycles that provide mobility for children and adults who might not otherwise have it. These adaptive bikes are made possible through the work and dedication of Noon Network Ambucs. Beyond transportation, the program helps foster independence, confidence and a sense of freedom.

That impact was clear for Ambucs most recent recipient, who asked to remain anonymous. Kathy Butala, a member of the Ambucs organization, said the adaptive bike quickly became more than equipment, giving him a way to stay active, visit local parks and travel through downtown with greater ease.

However, that sense of mobility was disrupted in a matter of weeks.

According to Kathy, the specialized bike is believed to have been stolen from the recipient’s fenced backyard, where it had been secured with a padlock and covered with a tarp. The bike had only been in his possession since February 2026.

After relying on it for daily transportation, the recipient discovered it missing one morning. Butala said a police report has not yet been filed and the bike’s serial number is not currently available.

The recipient, who was previously involved in an accident, experiences significant fatigue when walking. The Amtryke had allowed him to move around the community more freely, restoring a level of independence that had been difficult to achieve.

The stolen bike also included a basket attachment that had just been delivered shortly before it went missing.

While the Ambucs board has approved a replacement, Butala is asking the public to remain alert for the original bike. Each Amtryke is customized to its rider, and this one is described as a red, highly specialized, incumbent bike.

For Butala and other Ambucs members, the priority remains clear: ensuring the recipient can regain the mobility and independence the bike provided.