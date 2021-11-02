Salina, KS

Group Offering Free Youth Plane Rides

Todd PittengerNovember 2, 2021

A group of local aviation enthusiasts is offering an opportunity for area youth to take a free ride in an airplane.

The Smoky Hill EAA Chapter #1127 will host a Young Eagle Day this Saturday, November 6th, at the airport in Ellsworth.

According to the organization, young people age 8 to 17 are welcome to experience a demonstration flight in an airplane. The flights are provided free of charge to any youth wishing to participate.

Registration for flights will begin at 9am and end at 1pm .

Due to COVID, registration will be in the hangar and masks will be required.

Each youth must have a signed permission form from their parent/guardian.  Forms are available from chapter members or may be filled out Saturday.

Information is available by calling area members Larry Farmer at 785 577 6581 or Dale Weinhold  at 785 472 4309.

