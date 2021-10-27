Ground Broke on Jail Project

A project to build a new Saline County Jail took a big step forward Wednesday morning. Officials gathered to officially break ground on the project.

The new jail project was approved by voters last November. A one-half percent sales tax to help pay for the new building was enacted on April 1st.

Plans for the new jail include:

Facility will be 392 beds. A consultant projected that by 2038 the average daily population would be over 400.

Will have dedicated medical areas for males and females and dedicated areas for those that need mental health care.

Expanded program space to add programs to help with rehabilitation and re-entry.

Space for dedicated program staff with the potential to add facility specific social worker or mental health professional.

Energy efficient, utilities that are more accessible for repairs, staff efficiencies.

49 additional full-time staff will be needed to run the facility at full capacity, the Jail already employs 55 people.

Includes a new Sheriff’s Office space for Administration, Patrol, Investigations, and Records.

A letter has been received from the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility, expressing interest in transforming the 1995 portion of the jail into a juvenile center run by them.

Following the Groundbreaking, site grading and construction work is set to begin in mid-November, with an estimated completion date of September 2023.