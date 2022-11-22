Salina, KS

Grocery Giveaway Goes Good

Todd PittengerNovember 22, 2022

An effort by a Salina Church to provide food for families was a rousing success.

The Ark Church Salina hosted its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this past Saturday.

The grocery giveaway was simple, a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities received free groceries. They did not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.

The church tells KSAL News they reached capacity by 8:30 am, and were able to help 600 families this year.

The church says the goal was to provide food, hope, and joy to people during the holiday season. Their desire is to show the love of Jesus through their actions.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

LISTEN LIVE

