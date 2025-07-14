Grenade Discovered in Ammo Box

The Fort Riley bomb squad was sent to a home in Gypsum over the weekend to check on a possible explosive.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, family was gathered at a home on East 6th Street in Gypsum Sunday to sort through items of a family member who had passed away.

Deputies say a hand grenade was discovered inside an ammunition box and the family called the sheriff’s office.

The bomb squad determined the grenade was inert — although it did have a live fuse attached the body of the grenade was hollow.