Green Lantern Changing Name to Honor Founder

A car wash company founded in Salina is changing its name to honor the man who founded it.

According to the company, Green Lantern Car Washes will be changing its name to Charlie’s Car Wash in May to honor company founder and philanthropist Charlie Walker who passed away in 2012.

Green Lantern Car Washes, with seven locations in the Midwest, are a subsidiary of local Salina company Blue Beacon.

Customers of the Car Wash chain were invited to participate in a survey in which a large majority said they liked the idea of changing the name to honor Charlie and preferred the new name over the current name.

Trace Walker, Charlie’s son and President of the company, stated, “Our family and staff are very happy and excited to be able to honor our dad, grandpa, founder and dear friend in this way. Yet this decision is bittersweet. We are very proud of the Green Lantern name that has grown to be recognized as a leader in quality and customer service in all our markets.”

“The company ownership will not be changing nor will the core services which our loyal customers have come to depend on”, said Marcia Stephenson, Marketing Manager. “We will be making some cosmetic changes and I expect those to start taking place this spring.”

In July, the company will be opening a new location in Warr Acres, Oklahoma under the new Charlie’s name. This will be the company’s eighth location and the first of two locations planned in the Oklahoma City area. A 3rd Wichita location is scheduled to open on the corner of Kellogg and West by the end of the year.

About Green Lantern Car Washes

Green Lantern is a flex service, tunnel car wash with premium service options including interior cleaning and special exterior treatments.