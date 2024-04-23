Great Soil Leads to Great Harvest

A great harvest begins with great soil and K-State Extension Agent Jason Graves says it’s the blueprint to a healthy lawn and garden.

Graves joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at testing your soil to help win the summer gardening season.

“We usually just recommend getting those samples from a representative area in the planting zone you are going to be working with,” Graves said.

Graves advises residents to take advantage of the soil analysis program at K-State.

Learn more at www.agronomy.kstate.edu/outreach-and-services/soil-testing-lab/