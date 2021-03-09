Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair and Windy

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 57 °

Great Plains Trucking Planning Job Fair

Todd PittengerMarch 9, 2021

Great Plains Trucking is hosting a job fair in Topeka to locate qualified truck drivers to
support recent company growth.

According to Great Plains, they have immediate openings for over-the-road drivers.

The job fair will take place at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, 1717 SW Topeka Blvd. this Friday, March 12th,
from 3 to 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, March 13th ,from 8 to 11:00 a.m.

Great Plains Trucking offers employees excellent pay, generous benefits, eight paid holidays, and state-of-the-art tractors.

Applicants can interview at the job fair, or can apply online at www.DriveForGPT.com.

Great Plains Trucking staff will be on-site to accept applications and conduct the interviews. Sign-on bonuses are
available.

Applicants are asked to follow social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks, during the event.

For questions about the job fair or current applications, please contact the Great Plains Trucking Division toll-free at (833) GPTRUCK [(833)-478-7825].

More information can be found on the Great Plains Trucking Job Fair below:

Great Plains Trucking Job Fair
Capitol Plaza Hotel – 1717 SW Topeka Boulevard, Topeka, KS | Follow Signage
March 12, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
March 13, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Great Plains Trucking Online Application – www.DriveForGPT.com

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Central Students to Display Work

Work from Salina students is on display at a Salina Public Library art gallery. According to the li...

March 9, 2021 Comments

Great Plains Trucking Planning Job ...

Kansas News

March 9, 2021

K-State Researchers Find Key to Res...

Farming News Kansas News

March 9, 2021

Salina Housing Study

Top News

March 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Great Plains Trucking Pla...
March 9, 2021Comments
K-State Researchers Find ...
March 9, 2021Comments
Hospital Reaccredited for...
March 8, 2021Comments
Labor Dept Warns of Onlin...
March 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices