Great Plains Trucking Planning Job Fair

Great Plains Trucking is hosting a job fair in Topeka to locate qualified truck drivers to

support recent company growth.

According to Great Plains, they have immediate openings for over-the-road drivers.

The job fair will take place at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, 1717 SW Topeka Blvd. this Friday, March 12th,

from 3 to 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, March 13th ,from 8 to 11:00 a.m.

Great Plains Trucking offers employees excellent pay, generous benefits, eight paid holidays, and state-of-the-art tractors.

Applicants can interview at the job fair, or can apply online at www.DriveForGPT.com.

Great Plains Trucking staff will be on-site to accept applications and conduct the interviews. Sign-on bonuses are

available.

Applicants are asked to follow social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks, during the event.

For questions about the job fair or current applications, please contact the Great Plains Trucking Division toll-free at (833) GPTRUCK [(833)-478-7825].

