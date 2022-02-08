Salina, KS

Great Plains Planning Job Fair

Todd PittengerFebruary 8, 2022

One of the largest employers in the area is planning an upcoming hiring event.

According to Great Plains Mfg., they will be hosting an area job fair, seeking qualified applicants to support recent company growth in the Great Plains Ag, Land Pride, and new Construction Equipment (CE) Divisions.

Chris Montgomery, Manager of Operations for CE Production, said, “Our CE facility is now up and running, and
we’re excited to bring more jobs to the Salina area. We’re looking for about 75 new hires to start operations in 2022. We estimate hiring an additional 200 team members in 2023 to support the future growth of our Construction Equipment Division within Great Plains. We invite anyone who is interested in a new career to stop by our job
fair at the new CE facility, or apply online at www.WorkForGPM.com.”

Great Plains Mfg. is hiring employees in welding, assembly, fabrication, paint, and forklift operators.

The job fair will be hosted at the new CE Facility, formerly Philips Lighting, 3861 S. 9th St. in Salina. The job fair will take place this Friday, February 11th, from 3 to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 12th, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Applicants can apply online at www.WorkForGPM.com, or apply in-person during the job fair events.

Great Plains Mfg. Human Resources will accept applications and conduct onsite interviews. Sign-on bonuses are available, and positions may be filled on-site.

Applicants are encouraged to follow social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks, during the event.

For questions about the job fair or current applications, please contact the Great Plains Mfg. Human Resources Department at (785) 823-9556

