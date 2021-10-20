Salina, KS

Great Plains Names Sales and Marketing VP

Todd PittengerOctober 20, 2021

Great Plains Mfg. has announced James Shurts as the Great Plains Ag Division Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In his new role, Shurts will have combined responsibility for the Product Management, Marketing, Training, and Sales departments. This new team approach is intended to further the effectiveness of strategic planning, preparation, and implementation of new product launches and to enhance customer and dealer support.

Shurts joined Great Plains Mfg. in 2020 as the Senior Manager of Product Management. Prior to his time at Great Plains, he worked as the Chief Operating Officer at Tribine Harvester, LLC, Newton, KS, and the Director of Operations for AGCO Corporation, Duluth, GA.

Shurts attended the U.S. Naval Academy and received a B.S. degree in Agricultural Engineering from Kansas State University and his MBA from Friends University.

Shurts is certified as a Six Sigma Black Belt and a Lean and Kaizen Facilitator.

In his personal time, Shurts enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters. He is active on his family farm near Beloit and enjoys participating in adventure races and hiking.

