Great Plains Mfg. Recognized For Excellence

Great Plains Manufacturing in Salina has been recognized for manufacturing excellence by Kubota Corporation.

According to the company, Great Plains received the Excellence Award for its role in increased production of the SCL1000 Stand-On Compact Loaders and SVL65 Track Loaders in its construction equipment line. GPM was chosen for its exceptional performance in manufacturing, exceeding daily production quotas ahead of scheduled production increases, and how the organization overcame challenges related to reconfiguring manufacturing areas for the SCL1000, as well as learning new technology and processes associated with the first domestic production of the

SVL65.

The Construction Equipment (CE) Division, based out of Salina was recently renovated and took on the manufacture and production of the units previously made in Japan.

Yuichi “Ken” Kitao, President and Representative Director of Kubota Corporation, presented the honor to Great Plains Mfg. President and CEO, David Disberger. Kitao said, “In 2024, GPM delivered a remarkable increase in construction machinery production, especially with the SCL1000 and SVL65 models. These dedicated efforts, production, and shipments carried out as planned made a significant contribution to the Kubota Group. This accomplishment is not only a success for GPM, but also an important contribution to Kubota’s construction

machinery business, as well as the industry as a whole, bringing production closer to customers in the North American market.”

The Excellence Award is the highest internal honor within the global Kubota organization and supports its mission of “One Kubota”. The Excellence Award is given to one notable Kubota entity and celebrates the company’s manufacturing achievements from the previous year. The award recipient is selected and presented by the Kubota organization’s leadership.

Great Plains Manufacturing, founded in 1976, employs over 2,300 people worldwide. It encompasses five divisions:

Great Plains Ag, which manufactures soil management and seed placement equipment, and other farm implements.

Land Pride, which manufactures grounds maintenance tools such as mowers, rototillers, rotary cutters, dirt-working equipment, and construction equipment attachments.

Great Plains International, which sells the company’s products worldwide.

Great Plains Trucking, which operates a nationwide fleet of flatbed trucks.

Great Plains CE Division, which manufactures powered equipment for the construction industry.

A subsidiary of Kubota, Great Plains Mfg., Inc., is headquartered in Salina.

Photo via Great Plains Manufacturing: Kubota President and Representative Director, Yuichi “Ken” Kitao, presents Great Plains Mfg. President and CEO, David Disberger, with the Kubota Excellence Award during a recent U.S. visit.