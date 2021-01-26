Great Plains Planning Job Fairs

A Salina based manufacturer has jobs available and will be hosting a couple of job fairs later this week.

According top Great Plains Manufacturing they are hosting area job fairs, seeking qualified applicants to support recent company growth in both its Great Plains Ag and Land Pride Divisions.

Great Plains is hiring employees in welding, assembly, and fabrication/machine shop.

Job fairs will be hosted in both Salina and Abilene.

The Abilene job fair will take place at the Abilene National Guard Armory, 1009 NW 8th Street, on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m., and again on Saturday, January 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. The Salina job fair will be held at the Great Plains Manufacturing Conference Center, 1525 E. North Street, on Friday, February 5 from 4 to 7 p.m., and again on Saturday, February 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Applicants can apply online at www.WorkForGPM.com, or apply in-person during the job fair events. Great Plains Mfg. Human Resources staff will accept applications and conduct on-site interviews, along with occupational performance testing. Sign-on bonuses are available, and positions may be filled on-site. Applicants are asked to follow social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks, during the event. For questions about the job fairs or current applications, please contact the Great Plains Mfg. Human Resources Department at (785) 823-9556.

More information can be found on the Great Plains Job Fairs:

Great Plains/Land Pride Abilene Job Fair

Abilene National Guard Armory – 1009 NW 8th St, Abilene, KS | Follow Signage

January 29, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

January 30,2021, from 8 a.m. to Noon

Great Plains/Land Pride Salina Job Fair

Great Plains Mfg. Conference Center – 1525 E. North St., Salina, KS | Follow Signage

February 5, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

February 6, 2021, from 8 a.m. to Noon