Great Plains Getting New Leader

One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership.

Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st.

A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger steps into this role from his current position as Great Plain Manufacturing Executive Vice President, a role he has held since 2020. In this role, he had oversight responsibility for manufacturing operations, Great Plains International, Great Plains Ag Division, and Great Plains Trucking – all preparing him for the leadership of the overall company.

Salem will work in an advisory capacity during 2023 to ensure an orderly transition in leadership and operations.

“Great Plains’ mission is strongly centered around customer satisfaction, taking care of our employees, and ensuring sustained profits are achieved. I look forward to carrying on our mission alongside our great team of leaders at Great Plains Mfg.,” said Disberger.

Salem’s semi-retirement comes after more than a 28-year career with Great Plains, having first joined the company as Director of Financial Reporting and holding several leadership positions that led to her role as President and CEO in 2013.

“It has been an honor to lead this vibrant organization for so many years. The transition to ownership by Kubota North America Corporation in 2016 provided an opportunity for tremendous growth and an expanded role in our customers’ satisfaction,” said Salem. “During this time, the company grew rapidly, doubling its manufacturing footprint and forecasting sales of nearly $1 billion dollars for 2023. I am confident the strong leadership team here, led by David, will continue that same growth and success.”

This transition comes at a time of significant growth and investment in GPM. The company recently completed a construction equipment manufacturing facility in Salina, KS, with an initial Phase I investment of $53 million. The second phase of the facility expansion, a $124 million investment, is underway.