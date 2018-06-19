Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 66 °

Great Plains Expanding, Adding Jobs in Abilene

Jason VinduskaJune 19, 2018

A manufacturer of farm equipment is planning to expand its operations in Abilene and create several hundred new jobs.

Great Plains Manufacturing announced on Tuesday a facility expansion in Abilene.  The company has entered into a contract to purchase a 350,000 square foot building. The building is located at 2150 NW 8th Street, the former home of Alco Stores Inc.

The new facility will enable Great Plains to expand production of its rapidly growing lines, including Land Pride branded tractor implements and Kuboda branded skid steer attachments.

The Great Plains Land Pride division currently employs 282 people at their Abilene Facility. It is the largest facility of the Land Pride Division. The company expects to add around 200 jobs, mostly in the fabrication and welding departments, by the 1st quarter of 2020.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Great Plains Expanding, Adding Jobs...

A manufacturer of farm equipment is planning to expand its operations in Abilene and create several ...

June 19, 2018 Comments

Salina Man Tries to Slash Acquainta...

Kansas News

June 19, 2018

Man Steals Vehicle, Then Gets Arres...

Kansas News

June 19, 2018

Two Sheds Burgled in the County

Kansas News

June 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Tries to Slash...
June 19, 2018Comments
Man Steals Vehicle, Then ...
June 19, 2018Comments
Two Sheds Burgled in the ...
June 19, 2018Comments
Federal Judge Downs Kansa...
June 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH