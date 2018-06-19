Great Plains Expanding, Adding Jobs in Abilene

A manufacturer of farm equipment is planning to expand its operations in Abilene and create several hundred new jobs.

Great Plains Manufacturing announced on Tuesday a facility expansion in Abilene. The company has entered into a contract to purchase a 350,000 square foot building. The building is located at 2150 NW 8th Street, the former home of Alco Stores Inc.

The new facility will enable Great Plains to expand production of its rapidly growing lines, including Land Pride branded tractor implements and Kuboda branded skid steer attachments.

The Great Plains Land Pride division currently employs 282 people at their Abilene Facility. It is the largest facility of the Land Pride Division. The company expects to add around 200 jobs, mostly in the fabrication and welding departments, by the 1st quarter of 2020.