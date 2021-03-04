Great Plains Enters Into Research Partnership With K State

Great Plains Manufacturing and Kansas State University have entered into a partnership.

According to Great Plains, the two have signed a master agreement to begin a research and testing partnership. With this agreement, Great Plains Manufacturing and Kansas State University will collaborate to conduct research, providing students with professional experience and hands-on learning opportunities.

As a part of this relationship, Great Plains Manufacturing has provided Kansas State with agricultural equipment for use in various university research programs.

This relationship is part of a larger effort to expand corporate-student partnerships on campus and to make students aware of Great Plains Manufacturing as a resource for future employment opportunities. David Disberger, Great Plains Manufacturing Executive Vice President, said, “Kansas State University is well-known for its contributions to research, and this agreement will serve as a building block for our continued cooperation. We look forward to many synergies between our organizations.”