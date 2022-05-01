Salina, KS

Great Kansas Fishing Derby Begins Mid-May

Todd PittengerMay 1, 2022

A Kansas angler’s prized catch may actually be worth a prize this spring and summer. The Great Kansas Fishing Derby will return for its second year later in May.

The Great Kansas Fishing Derby, an event of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, brings together anglers from across Kansas for friendly competition and prizes.

The way the derby works is simple. Hundreds of fish across the state will be tagged. If you catch a tagged fish, you win a prize.

According to the agency, all Derby participants must have a valid fishing license to redeem tags, unless exempt from the license regulation. With a valid license, participants can fish for prizes at any of the selected Kansas lakes.

After catching a tagged fish, anglers should remove the tag and redeem online. Winners will be contacted about their prize and how to collect.  All tags must be reported by September 15, 2022 by midnight to be eligible for prizes.

A complete list of waters with fish tagged for the Derby will be announced on May 14th.  The Great Kansas Fishing Derby will run through September 15th.

