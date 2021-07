Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a Great Bend hotel.

Officials say Micah Merryman-Scifres was found dead at the Best Western Angus Inn overnight Sunday, but a cause of death has not been released.

Great Bend police are searching for 36-year-old Elias Trejo as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.