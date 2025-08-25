“Grappler” Safely Ends Pursuit

The Kansas Highway Patrol ended a pursuit by using the Grappler, a new tool it implemented as part of a pilot program to end high-speed pursuits more safely and effectively.

According to the agency, over the weekend a pursuit ended with a successful Grapple.

The pursuit started on I-70 in Wyandotte County and went north on I-635. The driver was able to avoid hitting Stop Sticks, however, Master Trooper Riggs was able to successfully deploy the Grappler to bring the pursuit to a slow stop.

The driver, who was found to be a wanted felon, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught. Troopers located drugs, a gun, and a large amount of currency in the vehicle.

The agency first began using the Grappler in the Wichita and Kansas City areas in July. The device mounts to the front of a patrol car and extends a net to entangle a fleeing vehicle’s wheels, bringing it to a controlled stop.

_ _ _

Photo via Kansas Highway Patrol