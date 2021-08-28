Salina, KS

Grants for Salina Organizations

Todd PittengerAugust 28, 2021

Two Salina organizations have been awarded nearly $97,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office, the grants were awarded to support the following programs:

  1. Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc., $32,500 to increase support of child abuse victims through increased advocacy.
  1. Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc., $9,000, to support the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program to ensure an increased number of children are able to benefit from volunteer advocacy through quality training and supervision.
  2. Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc., $5,400 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.
  3. Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, $50,000 to provide temporary emergency shelter and trauma-informed support services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, as well as their dependent children, in order to meet their immediate health and safety needs. Educational services will also continue to be provided to reduce the incidence of domestic and sexual violence.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect Fund is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded nearly $2.3 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

