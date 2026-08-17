Clinic Welcomes New Gastroenterologist

A Salina medical facility is welcoming a new gastroenterologist. Dr. Chelsea Wuthnow has joined Mowery Clinic.

According to the clinic, Dr. Wuthnow is a Salina native who is returning to her hometown to practice medicine, raise her family, and continue a legacy of exceptional gastrointestinal care.

Dr. Wuthnow will be the sole gastroenterologist at Mowery Clinic, marking the return of Gastroenterology care to the clinic. For Dr. Wuthnow, joining Mowery Clinic is both a professional milestone and a personal homecoming. She returns not only as a well-trained physician, but as the daughter of Dr. LaVelle Ellis, a respected and beloved retired gastroenterologist whose years of service helped shape Gastroenterology at Mowery Clinic.

“Mowery Clinic has always held a special place in my heart,” Dr. Wuthnow said. “I grew up watching my mom

care for patients with tremendous compassion and genuine dedication. Her example shaped the physician I

hoped to become, and it is an incredible honor to return home and continue the legacy she built here.”

Returning to Salina was both a personal and professional calling for Dr. Wuthnow.

Salina has always been home,” she said. “It’s where my husband and I grew up, where our values were formed,

and where we want to raise our family. The opportunity to return home and give back to a community that has

given us so much is deeply meaningful.”

As a Gastroenterologist, Dr. Wuthnow is passionate about providing excellent, thorough care and ensuring

patients feel informed and confident in their treatment. She is equally committed to consistent communication

with referring providers and collaborative care that supports the best possible outcomes for every patient.

“I believe excellent care begins with listening, communicating clearly, and treating every patient with

compassion and respect,” Dr. Wuthnow said. “It is a privilege to care for patients in this community, and I’m

honored to help bring Gastroenterology back to Mowery Clinic.”

Dr. Wuthnow’s arrival marks more than the addition of a physician — it represents the return of a vital specialty,

the continuation of a trusted legacy, and a renewed investment in specialty care for central Kansas.

Welcome home, Dr Wuthnow!