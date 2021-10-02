Grant Funds New KWU Scholarship

Kansas Wesleyan’s DECA program has been on the rise for several years, and now, local groups are taking notice. The Schmidt Foundation, based in Hays, has made a $50,000 gift to KWU to establish the Schmidt Foundation Annual Scholarship. One of the qualifications will be participation in the DECA program.

“We are grateful to the Schmidt Foundation for its generosity,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement and university operations. “The foundation has shown a true commitment to the betterment of our students with this gift, as it will not only include financial support, but professional networking dinners and support in internships that can help these students reach the next level.”

Kansas Wesleyan’s DECA program has been one of the university’s many standouts during the past three years, dominating at the state level and achieving success at the international competition. This past season, two KWU students finished third in their respective events at the international meet, a competition that brings together more than 300 schools and in excess of 1,000 students.

“Our DECA program has had success at the national level, and we believe this gift will help drive further achievements from that team,” said Oliver. “Even more importantly, however, it will help further the educational ambitions of Marketing and Business students at KWU.”

To be eligible for selection, a prospective KWU student must plan to pursue a degree in either Marketing or Business and have at least a 3.25 grade point average, along with participating in KWU’s DECA program.