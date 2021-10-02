Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 59 °

Grant Funds New KWU Scholarship

Todd PittengerOctober 2, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s DECA program has been on the rise for several years, and now, local groups are taking notice. The Schmidt Foundation, based in Hays, has made a $50,000 gift to KWU to establish the Schmidt Foundation Annual Scholarship. One of the qualifications will be participation in the DECA program.

“We are grateful to the Schmidt Foundation for its generosity,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement and university operations. “The foundation has shown a true commitment to the betterment of our students with this gift, as it will not only include financial support, but professional networking dinners and support in internships that can help these students reach the next level.”

Kansas Wesleyan’s DECA program has been one of the university’s many standouts during the past three years, dominating at the state level and achieving success at the international competition. This past season, two KWU students finished third in their respective events at the international meet, a competition that brings together more than 300 schools and in excess of 1,000 students.

“Our DECA program has had success at the national level, and we believe this gift will help drive further achievements from that team,” said Oliver. “Even more importantly, however, it will help further the educational ambitions of Marketing and Business students at KWU.”

To be eligible for selection, a prospective KWU student must plan to pursue a degree in either Marketing or Business and have at least a 3.25 grade point average, along with participating in KWU’s DECA program.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Public Transportation Learning Help

An online training for those who are not familiar with public transportation options in the Salina a...

October 2, 2021 Comments

Grant Funds New KWU Scholarship

Top News

October 2, 2021

October Most Wanted Online

Top News

October 2, 2021

Mustangs Dominate Again on the Road

Sports News

October 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Public Transportation Lea...
October 2, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 36 New...
October 1, 2021Comments
Brave New Program For KSU...
October 1, 2021Comments
Tips Sought in $70,000 St...
October 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices