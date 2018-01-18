Salina, KS

Grandson of KSU Football Coach Dies

KSAL StaffJanuary 18, 2018

Kansas State University Football Coach Bill Snyder’s 22-year-old grandson has died in Manhattan.

Riley County Police Department spokeswoman Hali Rowland said Thursday morning that Matthew Snyder was found dead in a home in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

No cause of death was immediately released, but it was not considered to be suspicious.

Mathew was the son of Sean and Wanda Snyder. Sean Snyder is the associate head coach/special teams coordinator and director of football operations for the Wildcat football team.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Snyder family during this very difficult time,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened to learn of this news and ask that the family’s privacy continue to be respected. Sean, Wanda, and the entire Snyder family are greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support displayed by the K-State Family as they cope with this tragedy.”

The 78-year-old Bill Snyder is returning in 2018 to be Kansas State’s coach. He’ll turn 79 in October.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

