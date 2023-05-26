Grandson of Abilene Founders Returns For Wedding

A man from the west coast came home to the historic Kansas community his great-great-grandparents founded to celebrate his wedding.

Geral Hersey is the great-great-grandson of Abilene founders Timothy and Eliza Hersey. According to the Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Geral and Kay Hersey were wed Thursday evening at the site of Geral’s grandparents’ former dugout home, beneath the present-day Lebold Mansion.

Geral and his new bride, Kay, reside in Washington State and traveled to Abilene as part of their vacation. While in town, they made several stops, including a stay at Abilene’s Victorian Inn Bed & Breakfast and a visit to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

CVB director Julie Roller Weeks and Assistant Sharolyn Adams served as witnesses to the momentous occasion.

“We’re honored they chose Abilene for their special ceremony,” Roller Weeks said. “The CVB is committed to assisting visitors to our five-star community. Thank you to everyone who helped make this a special day for the Herseys.”

Fun fact: Eliza Hersey receives credit for giving Abilene its name from the book of Luke 3:1 in the Bible, where the name Abilene appeared, loosely meaning “city of the plains.”

