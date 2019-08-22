Salina, KS

Grand Prix, Tag Stolen

KSAL StaffAugust 22, 2019

Salina Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen from a residential area near downtown.

Police say sometime between 12:30am Tuesday and 11pm Wednesday someone started a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix in the 800 block University and drove away.

The 36-year-old owner told officers the car’s ignition was damaged and could be started without a key.

Investigators believe the blue, Grand Prix also has a stolen license plate on it that was removed from a car parked next to it.

The Kansas tag is 685 KTN. The vehicle is valued at $1,500.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

