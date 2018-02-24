Graham Leads Jayhawks to Win over TTU, Share of League Title

LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior guard Devonte’ Graham netted 18 points in the final 14 minutes of regulation to lift the No. 8/8 Jayhawks to a 74-72 victory over the No. 6/7 Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday afternoon inside United Supermarkets Arena. The win clinched Kansas its 14th-straight Big 12 regular-season championship, an NCAA record.

The win, which moved KU to 23-6 on the year, clinched at least a share of its 14th-consecutive and 61st overall regular-season league title. Both marks are NCAA records. KU passed UCLA, who won 13-straight Pac-10 championships from 1967-79.

Graham and fellow senior Sviatoslov Mykhailiuk combined for 47 of their teams’ 74 points, going 8-of-17 from beyond the 3-point line. Malik Newman was the only other Jayhawk to hit double figures, scoring 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting.