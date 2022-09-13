Salina, KS

Graffiti Artists Damage Five Salina Properties

KSAL StaffSeptember 13, 2022

Graffiti causes $1,250 in damages to five Salina locations.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 3:30am on the 13th of September an officer was called to the Budget King Motel in the 800 block of N. Broadway after “TVL” in red paint was found on the side of the building.

“TVL” is known gang graffiti that stands for “Traveling Vice Lords”.

The same graffiti was found at Salina Appliance and Hawthorne Park both in the 700 block of N. Ninth, Trejo Repair in the 800 block of N. Ninth, and Arrow Printing in the 100 block of W Woodland Ave.

Each property has approximately $250 in damages each.

