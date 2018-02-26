Graffiti Art Takes Center Stage

A unique new mural at the Central Mall in Salina is inspired by 1990’s era graffiti, and 1990’s era hip-hop music.

Tony’s Pizza Events Center has added a new feature at the Central Mall for the I Love the 90’s Tour coming to Salina on March 31st. The graffiti inspired mural was painted by local Salina artist Mary Newsome, commissioned by Tony’s Pizza Events Center to pay tribute to the decade of the upcoming concert. It is located west of the food court at Salina’s Central Mall and is on display now till until March 31st

Newsome, a Salina Central graduate, currently works at Exide in Salina and has been creating unique works of art for years.

“My favorite classes were or course, Art 2D with Mr. Cullins and advanced Art 3D with Mrs. Blanks.” Newsome used the inspiration of old school hip hop for her design. “Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ is one of my favorite songs.”

Her brother also helped foster her love of hip-hop at a young age. “My brother used to listen to hip hop around us and that’s when I started liking it.”

In addition to painting, Mary also has a cake decorating business in which she brings her amazing talents to baked goods called Mary’s Sweet Sensations.

From now until March 16th, take your photo with the I Love the 90’s Mural and tag Tony’s Pizza Events Center on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #ILoveThe90sSalina for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

The I Love the 90’s Tour will feature Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, & Young MC. Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Ice, Ice Baby”, “FunkyCold Medina”, “It Takes Two”, “Gangsta’s Paradise” and more during a fun-filled night out that doubles as an arena-sized dance party.

Get the party started right with our first ever TPEC Appy Hour! Enjoy unlimited appetizers & 2 adult beverages for just $20. DJ Detroit & Cash Hollista will be spinning 90’s dance hits from 5:30-7 pm to pump up this jam.

Ticket prices are $98, $68, $48, and $28. Available online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com, by phone at 888-826-SHOW (7469) and the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office.

Group Pricing available for groups of 10 or more, call 785-826-7200 for more information and to order.

VIP Packages are available and feature: Premium reserved ticket; special gifts; commemorative ticket for event; and more! VIP Packages are limited availability and more information about packages can be found at Tonyspizzaeventscenter.com