Graefe Steps Down After Successful Four Year Run

picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE – Abilene Cowboy Basketball Coach, Erik Graefe turned in his resignation Tuesday after a successful four-year run. The Cowboys went 59-27 in his four years and 32-8 in the NCKL with two league titles. Remarkably, Graefe guided his team to the 4A State tournament three times in his four seasons. This year Abilene finished 19-4, 10-0 and lost in the opening round of State 53-41 to Hugoton. The Eagles finished runner-up to McPherson.

“I I think our program is at a point where we need youth and energy to take the next step,” said Graefe.

Graefe started his coaching career in 1986 at St. Steven’s Indian School in Ethete, Wyoming. While attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, he coached the Manhattan High Freshman one season under Terry Taylor. Graefe then moved to Abilene where he coached at Abilene Middle School for eight seasons, and he won two NCKL titles. He then joined Terry Taylor’s staff at AHS for the 2014-15 season as the J.V. Coach. During Graefe’s time as the J.V. coach, his teams went 80-21. The varsity during that time went 100-33, 53-6 with a 3rd place finish at State in 2017. The program’s highest placing since 1992.

“For twenty years I’ve been involved in once capacity or another as a coach in Abilene, and I can say without reservation that it has been my honor,” said Graefe.