Graduating Seniors Say Final Goodbye

KSAL StaffMay 13, 2018

Smiles, tears, and hugs were mixed in with the sounds of Pomp and Circumstance over the weekend in the Salina area. Hundreds of seniors from multiple schools walked across the stage and received diplomas.

On Saturday seniors at St. John’s Military School, and Kansas Wesleyan University graduated. Then on Sunday seniors at nearly every other school in Salina and Saline County graduated. Salina Central, Salina South, Ell-Saline, and Southeast of Saline schools all celebrated graduation.

Commencement ceremonies were also celebrated in numerous other area communities.

Seniors at one Salina school are still waiting to walk across the stage. Commencement at Sacred Heart is next Sunday.

While seniors are already gone, most other students finish classes for the year later this week.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

